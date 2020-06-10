|
Emma Watson Speaks Out In Support of Trans Women In Response To JK Rowling's Tweets
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Emma Watson is addressing JK Rowling‘s transphobic tweets. The 30-year-old actress and activist shared her own tweets in support of trans women. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” Emma wrote. “I want my trans [...]
