Prince George & Princess Charlotte Might Have Made Their Carriage Ride Debut During The Trooping The Color If It Hadn't Been Cancelled

Thursday, 11 June 2020
Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte are missing out on a big event this year. The six and five-year-old Cambridge royals could have made their debut riding in a carriage during the Trooping The Colour, which celebrates their great grandmother, The Queen‘s, birthday, People speculates. However, their big debut has been postponed as [...]
