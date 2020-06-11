Global  

Samantha Ware Details How Lea Michele Treated Her, Explains the Full 'Sh-t In My Wig' Story

Thursday, 11 June 2020
Glee‘s Samantha Ware is recalling a ton of Lea Michele memories to make her side of the story known. If you missed it, Samantha came forward earlier this month to expose Lea, tweeting, “LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone if [...]
 Samantha Ware, the actress who first exposed Lea Michele as an alleged 'mean girl' has now detailed how the Glee star made her life hell on the set of the TV show.

