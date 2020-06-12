Global  

Here's how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were involved in Ayushmann Khurrana's role in Gulabo Sitabo

Mid-Day Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Shoojit Sircar, the October director weaves magic and his every film release is living proof! Now, as the director gears up for the release of Gulabo Sitabo, a web offering, he spilled the beans on how Ayushmann Khurrana was considered as a perfect fit for the character Baankey. *In an interview*, Shoojit shared how Deepika...
News video: Ayushmann, Bhumi nailed Big B's 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge

Ayushmann, Bhumi nailed Big B's 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge 01:24

 Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film "Gulabo Sitabo" is all set to release on an OTT streaming platform.

