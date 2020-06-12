Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Salma Hayek, Oscar-winning Mexican directors start fund for movie industry people out of work due to COVID-19

FOXNews.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Salma Hayek and Oscar-winning directors Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu announced they're setting up a fund to support movie industry people who are out-of-work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

'Rs 1000 crore emergency fund announced by PM lacks clarity', says CM Mamata Banerjee [Video]

'Rs 1000 crore emergency fund announced by PM lacks clarity', says CM Mamata Banerjee

In the view of cyclone Amphan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1000 crore for the emergency fund but he didn't clarify whether it will..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
It's Never Too Late To Start Building An Emergency Fund. Here's How To Do It [Video]

It's Never Too Late To Start Building An Emergency Fund. Here's How To Do It

Americans are notoriously poor savers, but that doesn't stop finance experts from urging people to have a 3-6 month emergency fund. According to Business Insider, that goal can seem unrealistic for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
For We Are Many Movie [Video]

For We Are Many Movie

For We Are Many Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The shock portmanteau showcases the work of upcoming genre directors from around the world. Each gives a fun, fresh and frightening take on a different..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Mexican directors, actress create fund for cinema workers

 MEXICO CITY (AP) — Oscar-winning Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu joined actress Salma Hayek to set up a fund to help...
Seattle Times

Salma Hayek, top Mexican filmmakers pitch in to aid industry workers

 Actress Salma Hayek along with Oscar-winning Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Alfonso Cuaron, has joined hands with industry...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this