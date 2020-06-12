Salma Hayek, Oscar-winning Mexican directors start fund for movie industry people out of work due to COVID-19
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Salma Hayek and Oscar-winning directors Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu announced they're setting up a fund to support movie industry people who are out-of-work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the view of cyclone Amphan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1000 crore for the emergency fund but he didn't clarify whether it will..
For We Are Many Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The shock portmanteau showcases the work of upcoming genre directors from around the world. Each gives a fun, fresh and frightening take on a different..