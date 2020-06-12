Queen Elizabeth Does Public Zoom Call With Daughter Princess Anne For Carers Week
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Queen Elizabeth just appeared in her first public call with her only daughter, the Princess Royal, Anne. The call was in celebration of Carers Week, which the British Royal Family has been honoring all week long. After listening to several caregivers open up about their backgrounds and personal experiences, the Queen praised them all. “Interesting [...]
The Queen has taken part in a video call with the Princess Royal and carers supported by the Carers Trust. The monarch chatted with four carers and the trust's chief executive Gareth Howells on June 4 from Windsor Castle.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth marked her "official" birthday on Saturday with a military ceremony in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, performed by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards with music..