Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queen Elizabeth Does Public Zoom Call With Daughter Princess Anne For Carers Week

Just Jared Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth just appeared in her first public call with her only daughter, the Princess Royal, Anne. The call was in celebration of Carers Week, which the British Royal Family has been honoring all week long. After listening to several caregivers open up about their backgrounds and personal experiences, the Queen praised them all. “Interesting [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: The Queen joins video call with carers for Carers' Week

The Queen joins video call with carers for Carers' Week 01:54

 The Queen has taken part in a video call with the Princess Royal and carers supported by the Carers Trust. The monarch chatted with four carers and the trust's chief executive Gareth Howells on June 4 from Windsor Castle.

Related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth's socially distanced Trooping of the Colour [Video]

Queen Elizabeth's socially distanced Trooping of the Colour

Queen Elizabeth took part in a socially distanced Trooping of the Colour on Saturday (13.06.20) to mark her "official" birthday.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:42Published
Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks official birthday [Video]

Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks official birthday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth marked her "official" birthday on Saturday with a military ceremony in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, performed by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards with music..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
The Queen’s Traditional Birthday Parade Will Look Different This Year [Video]

The Queen’s Traditional Birthday Parade Will Look Different This Year

Queen Elizabeth isn’t going to let the coronavirus spoil all her 94th birthday festivities! Here’s how she plans on celebrating one of her oldest birthday traditions.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

The Queen takes part in first video call as she and Princess Anne speak to carers for Carers Week

 'I'm very impressed by what you have achieved,' the Queen tells carers
Independent

UK's Queen Elizabeth joins first public video conference call to mark carers week

 Queen Elizabeth has taken part in her first public video conference call to mark Carers Week, adding another first for the British monarch during her long reign.
Reuters

UK's Queen Elizabeth joins first public video call to mark carers week

 Britain's Queen Elizabeth has taken part in her first public video conference call to mark Carers Week, adding another first for the monarch during her long...
SBS


Tweets about this