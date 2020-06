Related videos from verified sources Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs



Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, and now his wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that the Broadway star is undergoing stem cell treatment. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye'



Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to "say goodbye" as it would take a "miracle" for him to recover from his lengthy coronavirus battle. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago Nick Cordero doing 'slightly better' amid coronavirus battle



Broadway star Nick Cordero is continuing to make improvements as he recovers from the Covid-19 virus. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Amanda Kloots Reminds People to Be Aware of COVID-19 on Nick Cordero's 75th Day in ICU This arrives after it was reported that the Broadway star, who has been hospitalized since March 2020 due to coronavirus compilation, was 'too weak' to undergo a...

AceShowbiz 4 days ago





Tweets about this