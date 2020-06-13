Warner Bros. delays theatrical release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' by two weeks Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', one of the year's most highly anticipated movies, has been pushed back by two weeks and will make its theatrical debut on July 31. The upcoming espionage thriller, starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, was initially slated for July 17. However, on the date that 'Tenet' was expected to... 👓 View full article

