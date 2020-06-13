|
Warner Bros. delays theatrical release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' by two weeks
Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', one of the year's most highly anticipated movies, has been pushed back by two weeks and will make its theatrical debut on July 31. The upcoming espionage thriller, starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, was initially slated for July 17. However, on the date that 'Tenet' was expected to...
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this