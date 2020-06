Lindsey Graham Praises Joe Biden, Trashes Trump in Brutal Ad Featuring Past Comments Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

"Republican Voters Against Trump" released a new ad on Friday bringing to light old compliments given to Former Vice President Joe Biden by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. "Republican Voters Against Trump" released a new ad on Friday bringing to light old compliments given to Former Vice President Joe Biden by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. 👓 View full article