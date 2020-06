See photo: Anupam Kher has an adorable way to wish wife Kirron Kher on her birthday Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

As actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher rings in her 65th birthday today, her husband Anupam Kher shared heart-warming birthday wishes along with throwback pictures to make the day special.



The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor put out an adorable post on Twitter wherein he shared throwback pictures with the actor. The post showcased a... 👓 View full article