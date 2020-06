Related videos from verified sources 5 Seconds of Summer 'text all day' during lockdown



Michael Clifford thinks the coronavirus is a "cool test" for bands to try and "push them creatively". Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:04 Published on April 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer at Lost for Words Over Sexual Assault Allegation Hours after issuing an apology for his past offensive tweets, the pop rock band's guitarist expresses his heartbreak over a Twitter accusation that he...

AceShowbiz 6 hours ago





Tweets about this