Related videos from verified sources Hartley Sawyer's Offensive Tweets Gets Him Fired From 'The Flash'



Hartley Sawyer’s old tweets came to the light and resulted in him being fired from The CW series “The Flash.” Producers said: “We do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race,.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work



Twitter has removed various offensive tweets, but has not removed any by Donald Trump. There's no rhyme or reason for this except that Trump is the social network's biggest draw, opines Kara.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:27 Published 3 weeks ago 5 Seconds of Summer Teaches You Aussie Slang



5 Seconds of Summer bandmates Calum, Luke, Ashton, and Michael quiz each other's knowledge of Aussie slang. From "yobbo" to "woop woop," the quarantined band takes you through some of their favorite.. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 12:18 Published on May 5, 2020

Related news from verified sources 5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford Apologies for Resurfaced Homophobic & Sexist Tweets Michael Clifford is apologizing for his past tweets. A Twitter user recently took a deep dive into the 24-year-old 5 Seconds of Summer musician’s Twitter,...

Just Jared 6 hours ago





Tweets about this