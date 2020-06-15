|
5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford apologizes for past offensive tweets
Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Michael Clifford, the guitarist from the band 5 Seconds of Summer, apologized for past offensive tweets that resurfaced online recently.
5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford has apologised for his old offensive Twitter posts and insisted he is a "different person" now.
