5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford apologizes for past offensive tweets

FOXNews.com Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford apologizes for past offensive tweetsMichael Clifford, the guitarist from the band 5 Seconds of Summer, apologized for past offensive tweets that resurfaced online recently. 
0
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Michael Clifford sorry for past tweets

Michael Clifford sorry for past tweets 01:17

 5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford has apologised for his old offensive Twitter posts and insisted he is a "different person" now.

