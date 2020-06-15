Kellyanne Conway Confirms Trump Set to Announce Executive Action on Police, As Protests Continue



Related videos from verified sources President Trump will sign executive order on police reforms



Later today President Trump is set to sign an executive order on police reforms. The order includes encouraging police agencies across the country to adopt best practices on the use of force. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:35 Published 3 hours ago President Trump To Sign Police Reform Executive Order



Natalie Brand reports the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Capitol Hill on police reforms. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:00 Published 6 hours ago President Trump Talks Police Use Of Force In Dallas: 'We Want Safety, We Want Compassion'



President Donald Trump said Thursday in Dallas he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force." Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 04:48 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this