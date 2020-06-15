Kellyanne Conway Confirms Trump Set to Announce Executive Action on Police, As Protests Continue
Monday, 15 June 2020 () President Donald Trump's counsel Kellyanne Conway confirmed to Fox News' Harris Faulkner on Monday that the president will be announcing new executive action on law enforcement amid protests over the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks.
Administration officials said President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on police reform. The order seeks to improve how police officers treat minorities by improving credentialing, training and mental health resources. According to Reuters, this comes after Trump’s “law and order”...