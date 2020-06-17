'You' Actor & Comedian Chris D'Elia Faces Sexual Harassment & Grooming Allegations on Twitter

Michael RT @Independent: Comedian and actor Chris D’Elia accused of ‘grooming’ underage girls https://t.co/MMRKOS7Sww 45 seconds ago Ty Santos RT @JustJared: "You" actor and stand up comedian Chris D'Elia is facing allegations of sexual harassment and underage grooming on Twitter:… 7 minutes ago Sarabeth Caldwell RT @NewsForTheWoke: BREAKING: Actor/Comedian Chris D’Elia accused of Pedophilia 👀🍕 Hollywood is being exposed! #chrisdelia #pedophilia h… 21 minutes ago News For The Woke ⭐️ BREAKING: Actor/Comedian Chris D’Elia accused of Pedophilia 👀🍕 Hollywood is being exposed! #chrisdelia… https://t.co/nM5hVCwqY4 22 minutes ago lovejoy RT @VESlCAPlSClS: chris d’elia, a “comedian” and actor who has played ped*philes twice on TV—and who is now being exposed as actually being… 31 minutes ago Bebo⭐⭐⭐ Comedian and actor Chris D’Elia accused of ‘grooming’ underage girls - (We) Are The News https://t.co/I9Y0RP0Dta 39 minutes ago Decider Actor and comedian Chris D’Elia has been accused of sexually harassing multiple underaged girls:… https://t.co/v3AcBZzCg6 42 minutes ago Andreas Baader Comedian and actor Chris D’Elia accused of ‘grooming’ underage girls https://t.co/XQ64ilaTfP 53 minutes ago