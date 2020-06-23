Chris D'Elia Dropped By CAA After Sexual Assault Allegations
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Chris D’Elia has parted ways with his representation, CAA. The news, via THR, comes after the Workaholics comedian was accused of sexual harassment and grooming of minors. The allegations first came from Twitter user Simone Rossi, who says she was only 16 years old when Chris attempted to get photos of her and meet up [...]
