Chris D'Elia Dropped By CAA After Sexual Assault Allegations

Just Jared Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Chris D’Elia has parted ways with his representation, CAA. The news, via THR, comes after the Workaholics comedian was accused of sexual harassment and grooming of minors. The allegations first came from Twitter user Simone Rossi, who says she was only 16 years old when Chris attempted to get photos of her and meet up [...]
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action

Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action 01:18

 Singer Justin Bieber had been accused of sexual assault by a woman. 'Sorry' singer dismissed allegations. Woman had accused him of sexual assault on Twitter. "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible...

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations [Video]

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations

Justin Bieber has insisted sexual assault allegations against him are "factually impossible" and provided receipts to show he was staying elsewhere at the time of one of the claims.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
D'Elia'sSex Misconduct Accusations Not A Surprise [Video]

D'Elia'sSex Misconduct Accusations Not A Surprise

Several women took to Twitter to accuse Chris D’Elia of trying to solicit photos and arrange sexual encounters with them when they were underage. He issued a statement, denying the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Comedian Chris D'Elia denies s*xual misconduct allegations [Video]

Comedian Chris D'Elia denies s*xual misconduct allegations

Comedian Chris D'Elia has insisted he "never knowingly pursued" any underage females.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

