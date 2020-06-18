Global  

'Sorry for all the pain u had to go through': Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens open letter to him

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted an open letter on Facebook on Wednesday evening, apologising to him for all the pain he had to experience. "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Rajput's suicide case: Police record statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra

Sushant Rajput's suicide case: Police record statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra

 Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra was called by Mumbai Police to register his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on June 17. An accidental death case has been registered at Bandra Police Station in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Speaking on it, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said,...

'It's a wake up call': Bollywood actor on Sushant Singh Rajput's death [Video]

'It's a wake up call': Bollywood actor on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has stirred a debate about nepotism & bullying in Bollywood. 'We need to pause and introspect and avoid misplaced anger', says actor Gulshan Devaiah. Film trade..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:54Published
Watch: People in Bihar’s Patna pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Watch: People in Bihar's Patna pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

People in Bihar’s Patna paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Several gathered at Kargil Chowk to pay tribute to the late actor. They also held posters demanding CBI enquiry into his death. Sushant..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:03Published
Sushant Singh Rajput website to share 'all the positive energies' [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput website to share 'all the positive energies'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput now has a website dedicated to him, aimed at sharing all the positive energies" he left behind.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:42Published

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens an open letter to him; says, 'Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream'

 Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. His US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti arrived in India earlier this week after his...
Bollywood Life


