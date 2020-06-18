Global  

SSR's sister deletes his handwritten note

IndiaTimes Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had recently penned a heart-warming post for her brother, after his death by suicide. She had also posted a glimpse of Sushant’s handwritten letter to her. However she has now deleted the post from her social media page. “I know you were in a lot of pain and I know you were a fighter and you were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera sona... sorry for all the pain you had to go through. If I could, I would have taken all your pain and given all my happiness to you,” Shweta had shared in the post.
