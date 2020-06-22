Global  

Sushant Singh Rajput's prayer meet held at his home in Patna

Mid-Day Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput's prayer meet held at his home in PatnaLate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's prayer meet was held at his residence in Patna on Sunday - June 21, a week after his demise. The prayer meeting, hosted by Sushant's family in his remembrance was attended by close family members and friends from his hometown.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. The actor, a favourite of...
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga, family bids tearful adieu

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga, family bids tearful adieu 01:15

 Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes were immersed in Ganga by his family members. The actor's father KK Singh and sister Shweta Singh Kirti bid him a tearful adieu. The rest of the rituals will be done at Sushant's house in Patna. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai's Bandra home on June 14. Police said...

