Sushant Singh Rajput's prayer meet held at his home in Patna
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's prayer meet was held at his residence in Patna on Sunday - June 21, a week after his demise. The prayer meeting, hosted by Sushant's family in his remembrance was attended by close family members and friends from his hometown.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. The actor, a favourite of...
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes were immersed in Ganga by his family members. The actor's father KK Singh and sister Shweta Singh Kirti bid him a tearful adieu. The rest of the rituals will be done at Sushant's house in Patna. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai's Bandra home on June 14. Police said...
Delhi LG Anil Baijal withdrew order of mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients. Speaking on it, AAP leader, Raghav Chadha said, "The rollback of mandatory five day institutional..
Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi visited actor Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Patna. He met his family and paid his condolences to them. Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14. The..