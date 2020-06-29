Global  

Nana Patekar visits Sushant Singh Rajput s residence to pay homage

Mid-Day Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Nana Patekar on Sunday visited residence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput here to pay his condolence. Patekar, who has come to Bihar to take part in a cultural function of CRPF at Mokamah (in Patna district), met the actors father K K Singh at Rajiv Nagar home in the state capital and paid floral tributes at the...
