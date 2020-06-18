Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's Spencer

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
'Twilight' actor Kristen Stewart has been roped in to play the late Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain directed drama 'Spencer.' The late icon was married into the British Royals as Lady Diana Spencer and died in 1997 after a car crash in Paris.

The forthcoming drama chronicles the time when the late Princess of Wales decided to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
News video: Kristen Stewart Set to Play Princess Diana in 'Spencer' | THR News

Kristen Stewart Set to Play Princess Diana in 'Spencer' | THR News 01:18

 Kristen Stewart Set to Play Princess Diana in 'Spencer' | THR News

Related videos from verified sources

Kristen Stewart Set to Play Princess Diana, Gabrielle Union on 'AGT' Investigation & Entertainment News | THR News [Video]

Kristen Stewart Set to Play Princess Diana, Gabrielle Union on 'AGT' Investigation & Entertainment News | THR News

Kristen Stewart is set to play the late Princess Diana in 'Spencer,' Gabrielle Union is opening up about her 'AGT' investigation and Michael Keaton is making his streaming debut.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:04Published
Kristen Stewart Takes on Role of Prince Diana in Project Set to Film in 2021! [Video]

Kristen Stewart Takes on Role of Prince Diana in Project Set to Film in 2021!

Kristen Stewart is expected to take on the role of Princess Diana in a new film project. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:49Published
Princess Diana snuck into staff party [Video]

Princess Diana snuck into staff party

Princess Diana snuck into staff party Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson once snuck into a party for royal staff. Former royal chef Darren McGrady - who worked for Queen Elizabeth from 1982 to 1993..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in new movie

 The independent movie will be directed by Pablo Larrain, who won critical praise for his 2016 film Jackie.
The Age

Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in 'Spencer' film directed by Pablo Larraín

 Movie centres around a decisive weekend in Diana's life
Independent


Tweets about this