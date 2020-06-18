Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's Spencer Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

'Twilight' actor Kristen Stewart has been roped in to play the late Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain directed drama 'Spencer.' The late icon was married into the British Royals as Lady Diana Spencer and died in 1997 after a car crash in Paris.



The forthcoming drama chronicles the time when the late Princess of Wales decided to... 👓 View full article

