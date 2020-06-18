That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () 'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday. According to E! News, the incidents took place in the year 2001 and 2003.
The charges of rape by force or fear were announced by the Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey on...
