That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday. According to E! News, the incidents took place in the year 2001 and 2003.

The charges of rape by force or fear were announced by the Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey on...
News video: Actor Danny Masterson Has Been Charged with 3 Counts of Felony Rape

Actor Danny Masterson Has Been Charged with 3 Counts of Felony Rape 02:17

 “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three women, which he denies. Tom Waits reports.

Actor Danny Masterson was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three women, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

