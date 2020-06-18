Vera Lynn, World War II ‘Forces Sweetheart’ & ‘We’ll Meet Again’ Singer, Dies at 103
Thursday, 18 June 2020 (
25 minutes ago) The legendary singer is remembered for the sentimental favorites such as “We’ll Meet Again,” and “The White Cliffs of Dover.”
Related videos from verified sources
Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103
Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. The singer's sentimental songs became something of a soundtrack to the effort in the Second World War, earning her a damehood and OBE.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 1 hour ago
In Pictures: The life of Dame Vera Lynn
Dame Vera Lynn, who has died at the age of 103, found fame as the singing morale-booster for British troops – and those waiting at home for their return – during the Second World War.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 1 hour ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this