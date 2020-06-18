Global  

Vera Lynn, World War II ‘Forces Sweetheart’ & ‘We’ll Meet Again’ Singer, Dies at 103

Thursday, 18 June 2020
The legendary singer is remembered for the sentimental favorites such as “We’ll Meet Again,” and “The White Cliffs of Dover.”
News video: Second World War veterans on what Dame Vera Lynn meant to them

Second World War veterans on what Dame Vera Lynn meant to them 01:03

 Second World War veterans George Batts and Robert Piper give an insight in to what Dame Vera Lynn meant to troops stationed away from home. Dame Vera has died aged 103.

World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103

 LONDON (AP) — Dame Vera Lynn, the endearingly popular “Forces’ Sweetheart” who serenaded British troops abroad during World War II, has died at 103....
Moment emotional Lorraine announces Dame Vera Lynn's death live on ITV

Moment emotional Lorraine announces Dame Vera Lynn's death live on ITV Forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn stirred the hearts of millions with songs and a personality that brought hope and inspiration during the darkest days of the...
Dame Vera Lynn death: Singer and Second World War 'Forces' Sweetheart' dies aged 103

 Lynn died surrounded by her close family
