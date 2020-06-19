Singer Vera Lynn passes away at the age of 103
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
1 hour ago) Vera Lynn, the renowned Britan's wartime "Forces' Sweetheart," whose musical recordings and performances were enormously popular during the Second World War has died on Thursday at the age of 103. "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103,'' The Hollywood ...
Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two with her song "We'll Meet Again," has died at the age of 103. Edward Baran reports.
