Singer Vera Lynn passes away at the age of 103

Mid-Day Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Vera Lynn, the renowned Britan's wartime "Forces' Sweetheart," whose musical recordings and performances were enormously popular during the Second World War has died on Thursday at the age of 103. "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103,'' The Hollywood...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Forces' Sweetheart' Vera Lynn dies aged 103

'Forces' Sweetheart' Vera Lynn dies aged 103 01:33

 Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two with her song "We'll Meet Again," has died at the age of 103. Edward Baran reports.

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age 103 [Video]

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age 103

Entertainer Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age 103. Her songs including We Will Meet Again rallied troops during WWII.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:30Published
Dame Vera Lynn ‘defined the soul of a nation’ [Video]

Dame Vera Lynn ‘defined the soul of a nation’

Dame Vera Lynn was an “absolute figurehead of Britain” according to a music industry boss who worked with the late singer. Interview with Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Global Classics & Jazz..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Matt Hancock pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn [Video]

Matt Hancock pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn

Health Secretary Matt Hancock uses the opening of the daily Coronavirus press briefing to pay tribute to Dame Vera Lynn, who died today aged 103..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103

World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103 LONDON (AP) — Dame Vera Lynn, the endearingly popular “Forces’ Sweetheart” who serenaded British troops abroad during World War II, has died at 103....
WorldNews

Singer Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103 - PA Media

 Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic with her song "We'll Meet Again",...
Reuters

British singer and wartime icon Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103

 British singer and songwriter Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. She was very popular during WWII, and best known for her song We'll Meet Again.
SBS


