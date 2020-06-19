Sushant Singh Rajput's video as a background dancer for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes viral
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput's journey wasn't' easy. Hailing from Patna, completing his engineering, later, entering the world of showbiz did not come in as a bed of roses for the actor. His struggle to success and desire to make it big in life, left everyone in awe. Well, many weren't aware that SSR started his career in Bollywood as a...
Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty reached Bandra Police Station earlier today to record her statement in the case. On June 16, police recorded the statements of Sushant’s father. Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly found hanging in his flat. Sushant suspected to have...
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family returned to Patna today to immerse his ashes in Ganga. In other news, TV actor Paras Chhabra replaced his tattoo with ex-girlfriend's name Akanksha on his wrist..
Television producer Vikas Gupta has called late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande his "shock absorber". Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in the Balaji..