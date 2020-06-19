Sushant Singh Rajput's video as a background dancer for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes viral Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sushant Singh Rajput's journey wasn't' easy. Hailing from Patna, completing his engineering, later, entering the world of showbiz did not come in as a bed of roses for the actor. His struggle to success and desire to make it big in life, left everyone in awe. Well, many weren't aware that SSR started his career in Bollywood as a... Sushant Singh Rajput's journey wasn't' easy. Hailing from Patna, completing his engineering, later, entering the world of showbiz did not come in as a bed of roses for the actor. His struggle to success and desire to make it big in life, left everyone in awe. Well, many weren't aware that SSR started his career in Bollywood as a 👓 View full article

