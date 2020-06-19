'Lord of the Rings' Actor Ian Holm Passes Away

LONDON (AP) — Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was...

Actor Ian Holm, Who Played King Lear To Bilbo Baggins, Has Died With a grounding in classical theater, Ian Holm became beloved by movie fans around the world, especially in the "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The...

NPR 2 hours ago Also reported by • BBC News

