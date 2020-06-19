Global  

'Lord of the Rings' Actor Ian Holm Passes Away

AceShowbiz Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The actor who plays the older version of Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' novels has passed away.
News video: Award-winning actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Award-winning actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88 00:53

 Lord Of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm has died aged 88 following a battle with Parkinson's disease. The actor portrayed Bilbo Baggins in the Lord Of The Rings series.

‘Chariots of Fire,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Ian Holm dies

 LONDON (AP) — Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was...
Actor Ian Holm, Who Played King Lear To Bilbo Baggins, Has Died

 With a grounding in classical theater, Ian Holm became beloved by movie fans around the world, especially in the "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The...
