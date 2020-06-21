Father's day special: Television actors share how their fathers played a pivotal role in their lives Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

They say when you're raised by a strong father it prepares you for life in a special and ultimately affirming way. This Father's Day, television actors get nostalgic about the intrinsic role their fathers have played in their life. Going down memory lane they share how they learned to wake up and face life and to never fear...


