🌼🌻 I ❤️ my nieces 🌼🌻 RT @etnow: Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids are growing up so fast! https://t.co/WYRVRcm0r5 40 minutes ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Happy Father's Day from the royal family! Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release unseen photo of Prince William hugg… https://t.co/Z5qrOqF6aU 51 minutes ago MyHeadlines Happy Father's Day from the royal family! Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release unseen photo of Prince William hugg… https://t.co/Nz4I43QuEE 1 hour ago GEOFF'S LIFE, RETIRED ROCK MUSO/SOLO ENT. Happy Father's Day from the royal family! Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release unseen photo of Prince William hugg… https://t.co/s11Nm6KCxX 2 hours ago 🤔 Kate Middleton Shares New Family Pic Ahead of Prince William's 38th Birthday,https://t.co/MiEyLzmsIQ 3 hours ago GoodtoKnow Kate Middleton shares new family photo in honour of Prince William's birthday https://t.co/yVDAqQRSSz https://t.co/kVW0R9ZpAk 6 hours ago Tyla Look at them all playing together - isn't this the CUTEST thing you've ever seen? Happy birthday, Wills 😍👑 https://t.co/2exiYgGyRo 8 hours ago RSVP Magazine Prince Louis is far from a baby these days- he looks just like his dad https://t.co/dBhfdhNtZC 9 hours ago