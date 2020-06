Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant During ESPY Awards 2020 - Watch Now Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Snoop Dogg is honoring Kobe Bryant. The rapper paid tribute to the late basketball star during the virtual 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday night (June 21). Snoop rapped as video of Kobe – as well as footage of the many stunning murals that have popped up in tribute to him – played. Snoop took viewers [...] πŸ‘“ View full article