Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber Denies Allegation Of Sexual Assault

Clash Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
A second account has emerged...

*Justin Bieber* was accused of two counts of sexual assault over the weekend.

A woman identified as Danielle shared a lengthy statement on Twitter, sharing information about an alleged incident that occured in March 2014 in Austin, Texas.

The woman's Twitter account has since been removed, but *Pop Crave* have shared screenshots of the account.

Following this, *Justin Bieber* issued a denial, with his team launching legal action. Alongside this, another one identified as Kadi has shared her account of a separate incident, alleged to have taken place in May 2015 in New York.

At the time of writing, Justin Bieber has yet to address this second account.

Once more, screenshots of this alleged incident can be found at *Pop Crave.*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action

Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action 01:18

 Singer Justin Bieber had been accused of sexual assault by a woman. 'Sorry' singer dismissed allegations. Woman had accused him of sexual assault on Twitter. "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible...

Related videos from verified sources

Ansel Elgort denies s*xual assault allegations [Video]

Ansel Elgort denies s*xual assault allegations

Ansel Elgort has denied allegations he s*xually assaulted a 17-year-old fan after befriending her on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Animation of Tara Reade's Claim of Sexual Assualt Against Joe Biden [Video]

Animation of Tara Reade's Claim of Sexual Assualt Against Joe Biden

An animation depicting Tara Reade's testimony of sexual harassment and sexual assault by Joe Biden in her interview with Megyn Kelly.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:54Published
AOC: Biden Allegations "Not Clear Cut" [Video]

AOC: Biden Allegations "Not Clear Cut"

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed the sexual assault allegation faced by former Vice President Joe Biden. In an interview with NPR Ocasio-Cortez explained the allegations are not a..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber 'Gathered the Facts' to Shut Down Sexual Assault Allegations

 The 'Sorry' hitmaker's statement arrives after two different women came forward with allegations that he sexually assaulted them in two different occasions back...
AceShowbiz

Justin Bieber Addresses Sexual Assault Rumors In Series of Tweets: 'There Is No Truth To This Story'

 Justin Bieber is denying rumors that he was involved in a sexual assault that took place in 2014. In a series of tweets, the 26-year-old musician shut down the...
Just Jared

Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations; plans to take legal against the accuser

 Justin Bieber took to his Twitter handle and addressed the sexual assault allegations that a woman by the name of Danielle accused him of. He provided articles,...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this