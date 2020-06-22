Justin Bieber Denies Allegation Of Sexual Assault Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A second account has emerged...



*Justin Bieber* was accused of two counts of sexual assault over the weekend.



A woman identified as Danielle shared a lengthy statement on Twitter, sharing information about an alleged incident that occured in March 2014 in Austin, Texas.



The woman's Twitter account has since been removed, but *Pop Crave* have shared screenshots of the account.



Following this, *Justin Bieber* issued a denial, with his team launching legal action. Alongside this, another one identified as Kadi has shared her account of a separate incident, alleged to have taken place in May 2015 in New York.



At the time of writing, Justin Bieber has yet to address this second account.



Once more, screenshots of this alleged incident can be found at *Pop Crave.*



