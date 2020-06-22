Kayleigh McEnany Dodges as Reporters Call Out Trump ‘Kung Flu’ Comment: Kellyanne Conway Called That Term Offensive



Related videos from verified sources WH defends Trump's use of 'kung flu'



Despite criticism over President Donald Trump's use of the term "kung flu" to describe the coronavirus at his rally in Tulsa over the weekend as racist, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:29 Published 49 minutes ago Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing



At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he ordered a "slow down" of novel coronavirus testing. According to Business Insider, Trump said the US has so far.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago Donald Trump labels coronavirus 'kung flu'



Donald Trump unleashed months of pent-up grievances about the coronavirus, which he dubbed the “Kung flu”, a racist term for Covid-19, which originated in China. He also tried to defend his.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 2 days ago

