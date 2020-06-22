Global  

Kayleigh McEnany Dodges as Reporters Call Out Trump ‘Kung Flu’ Comment: Kellyanne Conway Called That Term Offensive

Monday, 22 June 2020
White House Press Secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* was repeatedly confronted during Monday's press briefing on the president referring to the coronavirus as "kung flu" during his Tulsa rally.
 The White House held a briefing.

