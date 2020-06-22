Justin Bieber Destroys Sexual Abuse Rumor W/ Selena Gomez + Airbnb Receipts + Endless Gossip-Killing Proof

Monday, 22 June 2020 () Pop superstar Justin Bieber is dealing with some serious heat. Over the weekend, he was accused of sexual assault back in 2014 but has since spoke up to clear the air. Bieber x Receipts On Monday, Bieber went to Twitter to show huge receipts. After a woman claimed he sexually abused her in Texas in […]
Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation On Sunday, Bieber took to Twitter to publicly refute a sexual assault accusation that had recently been made against him. Justin Bieber, via Twitter In a series of posts, Bieber provided proof as to why the alleged incident could not have taken place....