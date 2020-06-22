Global  

Justin Bieber Destroys Sexual Abuse Rumor W/ Selena Gomez + Airbnb Receipts + Endless Gossip-Killing Proof

SOHH Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Justin Bieber Destroys Sexual Abuse Rumor W/ Selena Gomez + Airbnb Receipts + Endless Gossip-Killing ProofPop superstar Justin Bieber is dealing with some serious heat. Over the weekend, he was accused of sexual assault back in 2014 but has since spoke up to clear the air. Bieber x Receipts On Monday, Bieber went to Twitter to show huge receipts. After a woman claimed he sexually abused her in Texas in […]

