Watch Dizzee Rascal Expertly Shut Down Piers Morgan

"You're not going to do this to me mate..."



*Dizzee Rascal* expertly shut down *Piers Morgan* on Good Morning Britain earlier (June 23rd).



The rapper was invited to appear on the show, cross-examined by the newly woke Piers Morgan.



As it turns out, the presenter more than met his match in the *'Boy in the da Corner'* legend, who completely shut down his questions.



Probed on Black Lives Matter, *Dizzee* questioned why Black artists are continually asked this, when white artists aren't.



He put it succinctly: "You're not going to do this to me mate..."



A brilliant moment, it was snipped by the *Metro*, and you can watch it again below.



