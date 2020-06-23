Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Dizzee Rascal Expertly Shut Down Piers Morgan

Clash Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
"You're not going to do this to me mate..."

*Dizzee Rascal* expertly shut down *Piers Morgan* on Good Morning Britain earlier (June 23rd).

The rapper was invited to appear on the show, cross-examined by the newly woke Piers Morgan.

As it turns out, the presenter more than met his match in the *'Boy in the da Corner'* legend, who completely shut down his questions.

Probed on Black Lives Matter, *Dizzee* questioned why Black artists are continually asked this, when white artists aren't.

He put it succinctly: "You're not going to do this to me mate..."

A brilliant moment, it was snipped by the *Metro*, and you can watch it again below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Piers Morgan Says Systemic Racism In America Has To Change [Video]

Piers Morgan Says Systemic Racism In America Has To Change

Piers Morgan Says Systemic Racism In America Has To Change

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Ian Hislop’s ‘Virtuoso’ Roasting Of Dominic Cummings On Have I Got News For You Was So Lacerating Even Piers Morgan Liked [Video]

Ian Hislop’s ‘Virtuoso’ Roasting Of Dominic Cummings On Have I Got News For You Was So Lacerating Even Piers Morgan Liked

Ian Hislop’s ‘Virtuoso’ Roasting Of Dominic Cummings On Have I Got News For You Was So Lacerating Even Piers Morgan Liked It

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Piers Morgan has renewed his 'Good Morning Britain' contract [Video]

Piers Morgan has renewed his 'Good Morning Britain' contract

Piers Morgan has revealed that his on-screen partnership with 'GMB' co-host Susanna Reid will continue for at least one more year after he agreed a new deal with ITV.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this