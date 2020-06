Tweets about this AceShowbiz Dizzee Rascal Shuts Down Piers Morgan for Branding Him 'Aggressive' as He Refuses to Discuss BLM… https://t.co/19v4sgOj9y 44 minutes ago Alan RT @RTE_Ents: Dizzee Rascal shuts down Piers Morgan's BLM questions https://t.co/DNf8bxxbeU via @rte #dizzeerascal has been praised for how… 56 minutes ago HuffPost Australia Dizzee Rascal Shuts Down Piers Morgan's Black Lives Matter Questions On Good Morning Britain https://t.co/uYIcHIcU9E 2 hours ago @CT1265 Well done that man. 👍 Dizzee Rascal shuts down Piers Morgan's #BlackLivesMatter questions during #GMB interview https://t.co/iwSHyLMSEk 3 hours ago HuffPost UK Entertainment Dizzee Rascal shuts down Piers Morgan's #BlackLivesMatter questions during #GMB interview https://t.co/lLEUgPXGF1 3 hours ago (((Chris Gutowski))) Dizzee Rascal shuts down Piers Morgan's BLM questions https://t.co/IC8QFE4MFb 4 hours ago Trina 💫 RT @BristolLive: Dizzee Rascal shuts down Piers Morgan for asking him to explain Black Lives Matter https://t.co/jW5xq3mxP0 https://t.co/… 4 hours ago