"Wander" - cast: Aaron Eckhart, Heather Graham, Katheryn Winnick, Raymond Cruz, Brendan Fehr, Tommy Lee Jones

*Release date :* TBA 2020

*Release date :* TBA 2020*Synopsis :* "Wander" follows Arthur Bretnik (Aaron Eckhart), a mentally unstable private investigator, who, after being hired to probe a suspicious death ...

WANDER Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Arthur Bretnik is a mentally unstable conspiracy theorist and private eye with a traumatic past. After being hired to investigate a possible murder cover up in the small town of Wander, Arthur is plunged into a world of lies and deceit, as he quickly suspects the...

