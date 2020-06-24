Global  

Lin-Manuel Miranda Says 'Hamilton' 'Hits Different' Based on What's Going On in America - Watch (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda is talking about Hamilton. The 40-year-old composer and lyricist spoke to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (June 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lin-Manuel Miranda During his appearance on the show, Lin opened up about his thoughts on Hamilton lyrics being written on signs [...]
 Lin-Manuel Miranda believes his musical Hamilton has taken on a whole new significance in the wake of the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

