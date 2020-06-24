Global  

Netflix Reveals Movies & TV Shows Arriving in July 2020 - Full List!

Just Jared Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Can you believe it’s almost July?! Netflix has released their monthly list of all movies and television shows that the streaming service will be adding for the month, and it’s got some fan favorite titles! First, there are many Netflix originals debuting on the service including returning television shows like Umbrella Academy and the movie [...]
