Netflix Reveals Movies & TV Shows Arriving in July 2020 - Full List!



Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Scariest Studio Ghibli Movie Moments



Heartwarming? More like Bone-chilling! For this list, we’ll be looking at those moments from beloved Studio Ghibli that, intentionally or not, scared the pants off us. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:35 Published 16 hours ago Top 10 Worst Changes in The Last Airbender Movie



This was the best they could do with this iconic franchise? For this list, we’ll be looking at the worst differences between the certifiably fresh “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series, and its.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:33 Published 3 days ago Top 10 Funniest Movie Kisses



While most of the iconic movie kisses are passionate and romantic, these are the funniest movie kisses! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most hilarious, awkward and cringe-worthy kissing scenes.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:08 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Netflix: These are all the TV shows and films coming in July Attention box-set bingers and movie lovers - the full list of new shows and films heading to Netflix UK and Ireland in July 2020 have been revealed.

Hereford Times 5 hours ago





Tweets about this