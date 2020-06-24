Global  

Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Being 'Sober Sober' For the Past 6 Months

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is getting candid about her sobriety. The 27-year-old entertainer recently opened up about sober from drugs and alcohol for the past six months. “I’ve been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery,” she said on Variety’s The Big Ticket Podcast. “But I had [...]
News video: Miley Cyrus' sobriety has helped with therapy revelations

Miley Cyrus' sobriety has helped with therapy revelations 00:49

 Sobriety has helped Miley Cyrus make full use of therapy by examining the impact her parents' upbringings have had on her own mental health.

