Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Being 'Sober Sober' For the Past 6 Months

Miley Cyrus is getting candid about her sobriety. The 27-year-old entertainer recently opened up about sober from drugs and alcohol for the past six months. β€œI've been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery," she said on Variety's The Big Ticket Podcast. β€œBut I had [...]