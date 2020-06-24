Flynn Calls Rush Limbaugh to Take a Victory Lap After His Case Gets Tossed: ‘Great Boost of Confidence’ in the Justice System
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn surprised radio host Rush Limbaugh with a call to his radio show on Wednesday, telling Limbaugh that an appeal court ruling in his favor just hours earlier was "a great boost of confidence for the American people in our justice system."
On Wednesday, a US appeals court in Washington DC ordered the federal judge overseeing Michael Flynn case to dismiss the prosecution.
The 2-1 ruling is a major victory for Flynn.
Business Insider reports that Flynns's legal team has argued for months that the government unfairly targeted him for...
