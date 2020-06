Battleground Blockbuster: Joe Biden Holds Commanding Leads in 6 New Key State Polls Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Former Vice President Joe Biden ran the table on President Donald Trump in a newly-released set of polls from the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina, with double-digit leads in three of them.