Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump trailing Biden in 6 key battleground states: polls

FOXNews.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
New polls released Thursday in six crucial general election battleground states that will help decide the winner of the presidential election indicate that as of right now, Democratic challenger Joe Biden is topping President Trump in each of them.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: New Polls Find President Trump Trailing In Several Battleground States

New Polls Find President Trump Trailing In Several Battleground States 03:04

 Natalie Brand reports on President Trump facing challenges from Joe Biden in some battleground states, according to polls (6-25-2020)

Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Gives Donald Trump A Reality Check [Video]

Joe Biden Gives Donald Trump A Reality Check

During a speech, Joe Biden called out Trump for his lackluster response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published
'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump [Video]

'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trump's "historic mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden

Business Insider reports that the Trump campaign is scrambling for a more damaging nickname for Joe Biden. The campaign has used "Sleepy Joe" to tag Biden. Trump's advisers are reportedly concerned..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Polls show Trump trailing Biden in several key states

 Joe Biden is leading President Trump in several key battleground states despite the pandemic forcing him to cut back on campaigning. Polls show the former vice...
CBS News

Biden, Trump stage rare dueling events in pandemic era

 LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are swinging through key battleground states on Thursday,...
Seattle Times

Battleground Blockbuster: Joe Biden Holds Commanding Leads in 6 New Key State Polls

Battleground Blockbuster: Joe Biden Holds Commanding Leads in 6 New Key State Polls Former Vice President Joe Biden ran the table on President Donald Trump in a newly-released set of polls from the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan,...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

JanLind18515389

dw-janny Trump trailing Biden in 6 key battleground states: polls | Fox News ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@Twitter⁩ https://t.co/SwKrXJrkKR 1 hour ago

HoToddi

DEPLORABLE TODD RT @JDPHD2: More propaganda. Faux reports that Biden is doing as well in the polls as Hillary did last election Their polls seem nonsensi… 2 hours ago

BklynMichael42

Blackboard Monitor Vimes @halfpastnever_ @kat_456 @WayneDupreeShow Enjoy your summer, laughing boy. Trump won't. https://t.co/TeddJo3uoL 22 hours ago

Cubbies108

Pilumnus @ZenHoneyBadger @thehill Nice deflection there. Still doesn't change fact that Trump is losing significantly & he… https://t.co/gkskwPCcSp 1 day ago

PatOtto8

Pat 🍀 RT @1969rpmalerba: Trump trailing Biden in 6 key battleground states: polls https://t.co/G4Q4pBNPea Why would anyone ever think any of the… 2 days ago

WildLif78622378

Nagasaka10 Trump trailing Biden in 6 key battleground states: polls | Fox News https://t.co/fwR9FvDNFu 2 days ago

tw1190618

TrumpFears_TheWRAITH @RepJimBanks @realDonaldTrump @MarkMeadows @nytimes TRUMP: "I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers" Trump… https://t.co/qcNqerIFjW 2 days ago

tw1190618

TrumpFears_TheWRAITH @realDonaldTrump @inhofeforsenate TRUMP: "I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers" Trump trails Biden Nati… https://t.co/b4n7d9wzyn 2 days ago