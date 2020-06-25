Global  

Emma Roberts Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Garrett Hedlund (Report)

Just Jared Thursday, 25 June 2020
Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund! The 29-year-old actress and 35-year-old actor have not yet personally confirmed the news, but Us Weekly is reporting the news. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts If you don’t know, Emma and Garrett have been linked since [...]
