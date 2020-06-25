Global  

Rachel McAdams' Singing Voice in 'Eurovision' Movie Revealed to Be This Swedish Star!

Just Jared Thursday, 25 June 2020
Rachel McAdams stars in the new Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and her character’s singing voice is AMAZING in the film… but it’s not actually Rachel singing. The Oscar-nominated actress plays an aspiring singer named Sigrit who dreams of performing in the Eurovision Song Contest, a singing competition that happens [...]
News video: Rachel McAdams on 'fun and campy' Eurovision movie

Rachel McAdams on 'fun and campy' Eurovision movie 02:15

 The actress stars with Will Ferrell in a comedy about two small-town singers competing in the song contest.

