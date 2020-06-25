Rachel McAdams' Singing Voice in 'Eurovision' Movie Revealed to Be This Swedish Star! Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Rachel McAdams stars in the new Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and her character’s singing voice is AMAZING in the film… but it’s not actually Rachel singing. The Oscar-nominated actress plays an aspiring singer named Sigrit who dreams of performing in the Eurovision Song Contest, a singing competition that happens [...] 👓 View full article

