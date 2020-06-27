Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet Molly Sanden, the Singing Voice for Rachel McAdams in 'Eurovision' Movie!

Just Jared Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Nope, that’s not actually Rachel McAdams singing in the new Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. But, we think you should know more about the woman who provided that amazing singing voice! Molly Sanden, a Swedish singer who is also known by My Marianne, is the one you hear singing as [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Will Ferrell Says 'Eurovision' Is Rachel McAdams' Best Comedic Role Since 'Mean Girls'

Will Ferrell Says 'Eurovision' Is Rachel McAdams' Best Comedic Role Since 'Mean Girls' 03:02

 "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" is now available on Netflix, with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams playing an Icelandic pop duo. While McAdams is totally loveable in the comedy, Ferrell tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante that playing alongside Canada's sweetheart does have its...

Related videos from verified sources

Will Ferrell startles Rachel McAdams with ghost joke [Video]

Will Ferrell startles Rachel McAdams with ghost joke

Will Ferrell has told an anecdote about playing a spooky prank on his co-star Rachel McAdams on the set of their most recent film.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Rachel McAdams Talks Isolation With Her Son, 'Eurovision' Movie [Video]

Rachel McAdams Talks Isolation With Her Son, 'Eurovision' Movie

Rachel McAdams next role sees her starring alongside Will Ferrell in the new Netflix comedy "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga". But, when ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante spoke with the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:55Published
Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Movie Clip - Volcano Man [Video]

Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Movie Clip - Volcano Man

Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Movie Clip - Volcano Man - Plot synopsis: When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world's..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Rachel McAdams' Singing Voice in 'Eurovision' Movie Revealed to Be This Swedish Star!

 Rachel McAdams stars in the new Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and her character’s singing voice is AMAZING in the film… but...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

StefaniaCarini

Stefania Carini RT @JustJared: Get to know Molly Sanden, the Swedish star who provided the singing voice for Rachel McAdams' character in the #EurovisionMo… 4 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Meet Molly Sanden, the Singing Voice for Rachel McAdams in ‘Eurovision’ Movie! https://t.co/thRIZSZOIV 5 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Meet Molly Sanden, the Singing Voice for Rachel McAdams in ‘Eurovision’ Movie! https://t.co/mlgjblC4TP 5 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Meet Molly Sanden, the Singing Voice for Rachel McAdams in ‘Eurovision’ Movie! https://t.co/i6IQVaQhrS 5 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Get to know Molly Sanden, the Swedish star who provided the singing voice for Rachel McAdams' character in the… https://t.co/raH0Lqg3DD 6 minutes ago