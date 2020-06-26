Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bollywood hails HUL's decision to axe 'Fair' from Fair And Lovely

Mid-Day Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Bollywood hails HUL's decision to axe 'Fair' from Fair And LovelyDecades of critique for promoting fairness as a symbol of beauty fell on deaf years; but finally in keeping with the mood of the world Hindustan Unilevers (HUL) drops the word 'Fair' from it's flagship beauty brand 'Fair And Lovely.' The decision has found support across segments and groups in the country.

While netizens...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely'

Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' 01:07

 Unilever has said that it will drop 'fair' from its 'Fair & Lovely' brand of skin lightening products. These products were criticized for promoting negative stereotypes about darker skin tones. The move comes following backlash on social media in wake of Black Lives Matter movement. Products marketed...

Related videos from verified sources

'Agonizing' decision cancels state fair [Video]

'Agonizing' decision cancels state fair

After the news of the state fair being canceled, our Ben Jordan went out and got reactions from people in the community.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:22Published
Fate of Wisconsin State Fair could be decided at any moment [Video]

Fate of Wisconsin State Fair could be decided at any moment

The fate of this year's Wisconsin State Fair could be decided at any moment. The Fair's Board of Directors just passed a resolution giving authority to the Board's chairman to make a decision whether..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:16Published
County fairs unsure how to proceed [Video]

County fairs unsure how to proceed

Chautauqua County is the first in western NY to cancel its fair amid COVID-19 concerns.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:12Published

Tweets about this