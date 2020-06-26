Bollywood hails HUL's decision to axe 'Fair' from Fair And Lovely
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Decades of critique for promoting fairness as a symbol of beauty fell on deaf years; but finally in keeping with the mood of the world Hindustan Unilevers (HUL) drops the word 'Fair' from it's flagship beauty brand 'Fair And Lovely.' The decision has found support across segments and groups in the country.
Unilever has said that it will drop 'fair' from its 'Fair & Lovely' brand of skin lightening products. These products were criticized for promoting negative stereotypes about darker skin tones. The move comes following backlash on social media in wake of Black Lives Matter movement. Products marketed...
