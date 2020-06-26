|
Dixie Chicks Drop 'Dixie', Now Merely 'The Chicks'
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
It's a name change...
Country music group *Dixie Chicks* have dropped 'Dixie', becoming merely *The Chicks*.
The move was made without comment on social media, which promptly re-branded the band as The Chicks.
'Dixie' was a term draws from the Mason-Dixie line, the traditional boundary between the Northern and Southern states in the US.
Dixieland became a widespread term for the Confederacy, the name given to the States who seceded from the United States across 1860 - 1861.
It comes as a wave of groups and artists change their names following the Black Lives Matter protests - such as Lady Antebellum, who became Lady A.
Dixie Chicks have offered no statement about the change, but they did tell *Pitchfork*:
A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to “The Chicks” of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters.
Chicks Rock!
- - -
