Nolan's 'Tenet' release pushed back again
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Makers of Christopher Nolan's much-awaited tentpole 'Tenet' have once again delayed its release and the film will now premiere on August 12.
Related videos from verified sources
'Tenet' Trailer 2
Tenet Trailer 2 - Time Runs Out. A film by Christopher Nolan.
Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 02:51Published
TENET movie (2020)
TENET movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.
Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:51Published
