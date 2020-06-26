Global  

Megan Thee Stallion Returns With 'Girls In The Hood'

Clash Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Returns With 'Girls In The Hood'Ahead of her BET Awards performance...

*Megan Thee Stallion* re-ignites Hot Girl Summer on new single 'Girls In The Hood'.

The track is out now, a neat flip on the Eazy-E classic ‘Boyz-N-The-Hood’, one that focusses on identity and empowerment.

Pushing her vibe to the fore, it's laden with *Hot Girl Summer energy*, and comes as Meg prepares to dominated the BET Awards 2020.

Nominated for five categories, *Megan Thee Stallion* has also prepped a show-stopping performance - it kicks off on June 28th.

Check out 'Girls In The Hood' below.

News video: Megan Thee Stallion teases new song 'Girls in the Hood'

Megan Thee Stallion teases new song 'Girls in the Hood' 00:46

 Megan Thee Stallion has announced her next single, 'Girls in the Hood' will be released this week.

