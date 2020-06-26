Arjun Kapoor turns 35: Birthday wishes pour in from family, friends
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday on Friday, and the wishes have been pouring in from friends and family. Those wishing Arjun on his special day include sister Anshula, good friend Malaika Arora, cousin Sonam Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor and his "Ki & Ka" co-star Kareena Kapoor.
