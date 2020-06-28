When Shoaib Akhtar met Sushant Singh Rajput

Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: DCP Abhishek Trimukhe



Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said that Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in connection with the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and police.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13 Published 16 hours ago

Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family To Turn His Patna Home Into A Memorial



Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family released a statement saying an emotional goodbye to their son Gulshan. They also shared the news that the family will turn his Patna home into a memorial. On.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:39 Published 23 hours ago