When Shoaib Akhtar met Sushant Singh Rajput

Sunday, 28 June 2020 () The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide left everyone shocked beyond words. People from different spheres reacted to his sudden demise and the latest one to share his reaction is Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.
Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release on online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The announcement was made by movie's director Mukesh Chhabra on Twitter. With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie...
Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said that Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in connection with the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and police..
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Farhan Akhtar has spoken about nepotism agreeing that star kids do get a headstart but it is success that begets more work in Bollywood Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes